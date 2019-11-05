More research stressed to pre-empt crimes in society

PESHAWAR: Speakers here on Monday called upon the law-enforcement agencies personnel and academicians to work together for the promotion of a peaceful society.

They were speaking at a three-day national conference titled “Contextualizing challenges in criminology and criminal justice system in Pakistan” at the University of Peshawar (UoP).

About 50 researchers from 15 universities and other law-enforcement agencies across the country will share research work on corruption, policing, parole, probation, human trafficking, corruption, cybercrimes, human smuggling, terrorism, extremism and money laundering.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, who was the chief guest, called upon the participants and academicians to conduct research to pre-empt crimes in the society.

He underscored the need for mutual research collaborations between academics and law-enforcement officials for cementing forensic sciences.

Dr Qibla Ayaz said the CII played a key role in solving Zainab murder case in Kasur through timely intervention and close collaboration. In his welcome address, Prof Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Criminology, said the time was ripe for decolonizing criminal justice system through conventional justice and Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanism.

He maintained that the department would launch a diploma and certificate course for capacity building of the law-enforcement personnel. UoP acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Johar Ali said there was a dire need for fighting crimes through the intervention of society and community institutions. He said the criminal justice system can be improved through understanding local realities and diversity-based approaches.

Sociologist Dr Sara Safdar appreciated the holding of conference and said it would help the society and academicians to bridge the gap between knowledge and practice.