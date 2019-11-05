Institutions facing difficulties due to traffic mess

Islamabad :Public and private educational institutions of major sectors of the capital, have been facing a conundrum for the last four days due to traffic mess and congestion on city roads, in the wake of Azadi March.

The Azadi March, led by opposition parties, has adversely affected the educational activities in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), in addition to rescheduling the examination process of schools, colleges and universities.

International Islamic University (IIU) on Monday announced to close the campus due to the protest of Azadi March on Kashmir Highway.

The mid-term exams of the university have also been postponed for one week.

Similarly, the educational activities were also suspended at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) due to traffic congestion on the connecting roads.

CUI Rector Dr Raheel Qamar said that the university bus service would remain closed and further decision will be taken in line with emerging situation.

Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali, in a notification, announced to open the university on Monday while the varsity exams have been postponed.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has also decided to open the classrooms, rather than suspending the academic activities.

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has also postponed its exams (Semester spring 2019) that were scheduled to take place during the next three days, on countrywide basis in anticipation of law and order situation.

According to a notification issued by the Department of the Examinations, the University has rescheduled the on-going examination of FA and BA programme.

The exams that were fixed for October 31, November 1 and 2, will now be held on December 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

Secretary Private Schools Association Abdul Waheed has announced that the private schools in the ICT, would be opened from Monday onward.

The decision to this affect was taken by President Private Schools Association Zefran Elahi.

The ICT private schools and colleges associations have said that the Azadi March was disrupting academic activities of students.

On the other hand, the students and parents have showed serious concerns on the ongoing protest on the Kashmir highway. They said political parties should conduct their activities in the parade ground, which had been specified for such activities so that the routine activities of the citizens might not hamper.