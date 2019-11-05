Collaboration on library, museum

Islamabad :The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) have agreed to collaborate on a public library and women's museum in the federal capital.

NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri signed an agreement to that effect during a ceremony at the HEC Secretariat.

According to the document of understanding, both parties seek to establish a library, museum and archive to support education, research and training on the role and contribution of women in Pakistan`s progress.

The document aims to create a framework of cooperation and describe the roles and responsibilities of each party in the establishment and development of libraries, museums and archives in various cities.

The statement said a project steering committee co-chaired by the NCSW chairperson and HEC chairman will be constituted to recommend necessary policy decisions. It will also support universities seeking to undertake complementary activities.

The HEC and NCSW will collaborate on the establishment of a library in Islamabad.

The statement said the NCSW would be responsible for maintaining records and documentation, mapping available resources, analysing archival material and disseminating information to stakeholders.