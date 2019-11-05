IIU continues to be closed

Islamabad :The International Islamic University kept its main campus closed on Monday citing road blockades as the reason.

The university, whose main campus stands in H-11, was closed on October 31 (Thursday) and November 1 (Friday) in light of the JUI-F's anti-government march on Islamabad.

The classes were to resume on Monday (November 3) but the administration decided to keep the campus closed in light of the road blockades caused by the presence of marchers on Kashmir Highway in the nearby H-9 sector.

Also, the university announced the rescheduling of the mid-term exams. Now, the exam scheduled for last Thursday will begin on November 11. All deans and heads of departments were told to plan exams accordingly.

According to assistant director (academics) Syed Naveed Ehtesham, the mid-term exam's rescheduling comes in consultation with the IIU vice-president (academics) and vice-president (higher studies and research).