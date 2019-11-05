Crackdown on kite sellers & flyers

Islamabad :The law enforcement agencies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have initiated crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying, police said.

The federal capital police have arrested 11 people involved in kite business from different areas of Islamabad on the direction of DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed.

In Rawalpindi, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana directs police for operation against kite selling. Kite flying is a crime, metal string causes loss of human lives, SHOs to carry out organised operation against kite selling and kite flying, and CPO directs the police officers. According to the details, a high-level meeting of police officer was held under the chair of City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana.

The Islamabad police on Monday arrested outlaws involved in criminal activities from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that Khanna police team arrested two accused Imtaiz Khan and Abbas Khan and recovered stolen property from their possession, while police also arrested accused Kahyal Muhammad involved in selling kites. Tarnol police arrested accused Abdul-Basit involved in selling oil illegally.

Bani Gala police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating Section 144 Cr.PC .Karachi Company police arrested accused Muhammad Azam and recovered 450 gram hashish from him.

Ramana Police arrested accused Fazal-Ur-Rehman and recovered 540 gram hashish from him. Nilor police arrested two accused Wajid Ali and Hamza Shafiq and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Sihala police arrested accused Saif-Ullah and recovered one 9 mm pistol along with ammunition.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has appreciated it and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.

CPO Rawalpindi Faisal Rana chair a meeting to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying at CPO office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walait, SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SP Rawal Asif Masood. CPO Faisal Rana while addressing the meeting said that, the use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against selling of kites and metal string.

The CPO said that the operation must be carried out in an extraordinary manner according to the law. Authentic information is essential before carrying out the operation, for which, information sharing with other departments shall also be done. The CPO said that kite flying must be stopped altogether and God forbid, if any incident of loss of life occurred due to the metal string, the SHO concerned will have to be answerable in the departmental accountability. The CPO said that SDPOs and SPs are responsible for monitoring in this regard and explanation will also be sought from them in case of loss of a life at the hands of kite flying. The CPO told that he would daily take follow up regarding operation against kite flying and selling of kites.