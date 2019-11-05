Plea for treason case against Fazl

LAHORE:A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a high treason case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman over his provocative speeches to incite people against the government.

Advocate Nadeem Sarwar has filed the petition that Fazl-ur-Rehman should be arrested and a treason case be regiostered against him over recent speeches in the Azadi March. Advocate Nadeem Sarwar made this request through a civil miscellaneous application filed in a pending petition against the ongoing “Azadi March” by the party. He pleads that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has been inciting people against the government through his speeches and trying to create anarchy in the country. He states that the JUI-F leader announced that the participants in the Islamabad march could arrest Prime Minister Imran Khan if he did not resign.

He argues that the act of the respondent falls within the definition of treason, which is an offence under the Constitution. He asks the court to order the government to initiate proceedings against the respondent politician under treason charge following registration of a case.