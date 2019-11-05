Dengue situation not alarming in province: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that no delay and negligence should be shown in the ongoing campaign for eradication of dengue.

He expressed these views while addressing the anti-dengue teams’ review meeting at district Sargodha. Due to timely steps taken by the government and solid planning adopted by all the departments concerned along with complete cooperation of people, the province has come out of dengue alarming situation. We need to adopt persistent struggle till its elimination, he stressed and added that the government is determined to eradicate dengue.

The meeting was informed that 6,355 dengue cases have been reported during current year in the district in which 17 cases have been declared suspicious while 166 cases have been declared confirmed. Highest number of 2,555 cases have been reported from district Sargodha in which five cases were suspicious and 50 confirmed cases surfaced. It was also informed that 32 cases have been reported during one week across the district in which one case was declared suspicious while two cases were declared confirmed. 334 indoor teams conducted survey of 60825 houses across the district while 167 outdoor teams conducted survey of 12,449 places and dengue larva was reported positive from seven different places. Over 190 notices have also been issued on surfacing of dengue larva during current year. Four places have been sealed for not adopting preventive measures while FIRs against twelve were registered while one person has also been arrested. Over 1,254 awareness sessions have also been conducted for the citizens about dengue. Similarly, 52 applications have also been redressed on being received by DVR. Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul, ADCR Shoib Ali, CO Health Dr M Riaz, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and officers concerned of various departments were also present during the meeting.