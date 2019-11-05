Art contest winners get prizes

LAHORE:The children’s art competition titled “Freedom to Express Art’s prize distribution was held here Monday which was attended by children and their parents, at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

The competition was organised to highlight the children’s painting talent from more than 100 schools across the province in which around 300 artworks were put on display to showcase the art skills of children.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan distributed cash prize and shields among the winners. Alisha Tahir declared the winner of the competition; Ali Hamid made the second position while Abdullah won the third prize.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan congratulated all the winners and said the basic purpose of this competition was to generate a healthy activity for the children. Khan stated, “I am glad to see that the works of children were very artistic which shows that our future generation is very rich in the field of art.”