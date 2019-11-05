close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Orientation on resolving conflicts

Lahore

LAHORE:The Youth Commission for Human Rights (YCHR) has formed 10 Waseeb Aman Kaths (WAKs) in uncovered areas of UC-86, Bosan Town, Multan.

Orientation/capacity building and planning sessions were conducted at the locations of these new WAKs from September 26 to October 12. A total of 187 members participated and benefited from these orientation/capacity building and planning sessions.

YCHR is also working to increase the capacity of previously established WAKs. For this purpose, four one-day refresher sessions were conducted for members. Five members were invited from each WAK, bringing the total number of participants to 100. These refresher sessions were conducted from October 14 to 26.

The objective of these orientation and refresher sessions was to train new and existing members about the roles and responsibilities of WAKs. These sessions also aimed to ensure best possible partnership and collaboration between YCHR and WAKs for conducting social actions both at community and UC levels.

