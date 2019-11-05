Three bodies found

LAHORE:Three people were found dead in separate localities of the provincial metropolis here on Monday.

Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. A 35-year-old man was found dead near railway crossing in Garhi Shahu police limits while a 28-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji. Separately, a 40-year-old man was found dead near canal in Mughalpura police limits. Police reached the scene after being informed and shifted the body to morgue. Police officials said the victim was apparently a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.

hit to death: A 25-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck in the Shahdra Town police limits on Monday.

Police handed over the body to victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim was identified as Shahid of Haripur Hazara. On the day of the incident, he visited the house of his friend to condole the death of his mother. As he was on his way back to work, a speeding truck hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

SECURITY: A National Defence University delegation of senior military officers from 22 friendly countries visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Monday. The delegation was comprised of 110 officers from across the globe studying "National Security and War Course" at NDU, Islamabad. PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and CCPO Lahore BA Nasir welcomed and briefed the delegation about safe and smart city dynamics. Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan led the visiting senior military officers to various departments of IC3 and briefed them on security, surveillance, traffic management and process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.