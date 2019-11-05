Buzdar reviews steps to protect farmers’ rights

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here Monday in which steps relating to welfare and protection of the farmers’ rights were reviewed.

The meeting reviewed steps to expedite the industrial process along with review of proposals regarding revision of support prices of wheat and sugarcane. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that farmers’ rights would be protected by the government. Punjab is an agrarian province and promotion of agro-based economy is a priority of the government, he added. He said the government had given full reward of hard work of sugarcane and wheat growers and sugarcane farmers would be fully rewarded for their hard work in the next season as well.

He said that sugar mills owners would give valid receipts to sugarcane farmers and no one would be allowed to usurp the farmers’ rights. He said that new industrial estates were being developed in the province. He directed that PIEDMC should expedite the work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project along with early disposal of pending matters relating to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad. He directed the officials concerned to immediately start the construction of link roads of Allama Industrial City, Faisalabad. Provincial ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Nauman Langriyal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Foreign investors: Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed had a meeting with a delegation of Abu Dhabi based business “Muhammad Umer Bin Haider Holding Group” and held negotiations with them regarding construction of low cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

International Business Development Director General Dr Naji Bou Fakhreddine was heading the delegation along with Business Manager Ali Lelo. Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Waseem Chaudhry and Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq were also present on this occasion. Mahmood-ur-Rasheed briefed the Abu Dhabi-based Business Group about construction bylaws of Naya Pakistan Housing Project and its practically implementedbusiness models. The Punjab government will provide foreign investors every possible facilities with regard to construction of low cost houses under this project, he added.

Provision of services by international organisations for Naya Pakistan Housing Project is welcoming, he stated. OPC Vice-Chairperson Waseem Chaudhry said that OPC is an integral part in its endeavours for promoting foreign investment in the country and would welcome investment of Abu Dhabi-based business group in Pakistan.

The delegation head Dr Naji Fakhreddine stated that his group was keen in the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project and had 80 years vast experience in the field of construction.

On this occasion, it was also decided that this business group would present a model house after its construction. Experiences of international organisations with regard to constructing low cost houses will be utilised to the maximum, concluded Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed.