Dry weather forecast by Met

LAHORE: Met officials said that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Tuesday and will affect upper and central parts of the country during Wednesday and Thursday. They predicted mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas. However, rain-thunderstorm with dust storm is expected at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan, Upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at evening/night. Rainfall was reported at several cities including Malamjabba and Bagrot. Lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam 0°C while in Lahore it was 16.5°C and maximum was 29.3°C.