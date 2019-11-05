close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Two guards hurt in gas leakage blast at former KP CM’s house

National

November 5, 2019

MARDAN: Two security guards were injured in a gas explosion at the residence of the former chief minister and ANP leader Ameer Haider Hoti here on Monday, sources said. Ameen-ul-Haq and Liaqat were seriously injured when an explosion occurred due to the leakage of gas at the security guard room. The injured guards were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar district.

