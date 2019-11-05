Two guards hurt in gas leakage blast at former KP CM’s house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Two security guards were injured in a gas explosion at the residence of the former chief minister and ANP leader Ameer Haider Hoti here on Monday, sources said. Ameen-ul-Haq and Liaqat were seriously injured when an explosion occurred due to the leakage of gas at the security guard room. The injured guards were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar district.
