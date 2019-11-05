close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
Show-causeissued for erring PR officials

National

 
November 5, 2019

PESHAWAR: Commercial Officer and Divisional Traffic Officer of the Pakistan Railways, Tahir Masood Marwat reprimanded officials for negligence in duty. The official issued a show-cause notice to booking supervisor and warning to ticket collector for mismanagement. He also imposed a fine of Rs3000 on a vendor.

