Moot calls for efforts to protect Urmari language

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Speakers here on Monday called for efforts to protect all the local languages, including Urmari, which is spoken in parts of North Waziristan.

A two-day Urmari language conference was held at a hotel in Dera Ismail Khan city. The chief of the Urmar tribe, Abdur Rahim, was the chief guest on the occasion. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Director Rozi Khan, Burki Welfare Pakistan President Arif Zaman Burki and a former registrar at Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, Alam Mahsud, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Pashto Academy Peshawar Director Prof Dr Nasrullah Jan Wazir said the Urmari language had a significance and historical background in the area which needed to be protected. He said Pir Rokhan spoke this language. Chief of Urmar tribe, Abdur Rahim thanked the participants for attending the moot. He said that the Urmar language was being taught to the students up to grade five at schools.