KP CS directs officials to ensure quality campaigns for polio eradication

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has shown confidence in the divisional and district administrations to eradicate polio virus from the respective regions and directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure that the District Polio Control Rooms (DPCRs) are optimally functional and provide the required stewardship to the field staff.

After taking charge of his new responsibility as chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he chaired his maiden meeting on Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) here Monday.

Chairperson Provincial Standing Committee on Health, MPA Dr Sumaira Shams, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Secretary Population Welfare Department, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education KP Secretary Information, Special Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CCPO Peshawar, all divisional commissioners, national and provincial EOC coordinator, deputy commissioners, Director EPI, Dr Saleem, Team Leads UNICEF, Team Leads WHO, representatives of BMGF, Team Leads N Stop were also present on the occasion. “Highest quality campaigns hold the key to success and there shall be no negligence in achieving quality campaigns,” the chief secretary. He directed the Health Department to include salary increase of frontline workers in the PC-1, saying that providing conducive environment and good remuneration to the frontline workers is the prime responsibility of the government and it should be implemented before the December round of anti-polio drive.

The senior official underscored the need for robust essential immunisation plan in the province with specific focus on under- performing districts and urgent expansion of functional EPI centres in the province.