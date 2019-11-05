close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Rs5.22m robbery in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

NOWSHERA: Unidentified robbers snatched Rs5.22 million from the owner of a filling station in broad daylight in Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district on Monday, police said.

The owner of the Marwat Filling Station, Hamza Khan, told the police that he along with his cashier, Muhammad Ashfaq, was heading to a bank to deposit Rs5.22 million when a van intercepted them in front of the bank on the service road.

He said that two motorcyclists came from behind and aimed guns at them, taking keys of the van and bag containing the cash. The owner said that the motorcyclists escaped towards Peshawar while the van was taken towards Nowshera.

