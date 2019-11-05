Buzdar reviews steps to protect farmers’ rights

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here Monday in which steps relating to welfare and protection of the farmers’ rights were reviewed.

The meeting reviewed steps to expedite the industrial process along with review of proposals regarding revision of support prices of wheat and sugarcane. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that farmers’ rights would be protected by the government. Punjab is an agrarian province and promotion of agro-based economy is a priority of the government, he added. He said the government had given full reward of hard work of sugarcane and wheat growers and sugarcane farmers would be fully rewarded for their hard work in the next season as well.

He said that sugar mills owners would give valid receipts to sugarcane farmers and no one would be allowed to usurp the farmers’ rights.

He said that new industrial estates were being developed in the province. He directed that PIEDMC should expedite the work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project along with early disposal of pending matters relating to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad. He directed the officials concerned to immediately start the construction of link roads of Allama Industrial City, Faisalabad.

Provincial ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Nauman Langriyal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.