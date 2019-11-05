close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Buzdar reviews steps to protect farmers’ rights

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here Monday in which steps relating to welfare and protection of the farmers’ rights were reviewed.

The meeting reviewed steps to expedite the industrial process along with review of proposals regarding revision of support prices of wheat and sugarcane. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that farmers’ rights would be protected by the government. Punjab is an agrarian province and promotion of agro-based economy is a priority of the government, he added. He said the government had given full reward of hard work of sugarcane and wheat growers and sugarcane farmers would be fully rewarded for their hard work in the next season as well.

He said that sugar mills owners would give valid receipts to sugarcane farmers and no one would be allowed to usurp the farmers’ rights.

He said that new industrial estates were being developed in the province. He directed that PIEDMC should expedite the work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park Project along with early disposal of pending matters relating to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad. He directed the officials concerned to immediately start the construction of link roads of Allama Industrial City, Faisalabad.

Provincial ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Nauman Langriyal, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan