close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Three bodies found in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

LAHORE: Three people were found dead in separate localities of the provincial metropolis here on Monday. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. A 35-year-old man was found dead near railway crossing in Garhi Shahu police limits while a 28-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji. Separately, a 40-year-old man was found dead near canal in Mughalpura police limits. Police officials said the victim was apparently a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan