Three bodies found in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three people were found dead in separate localities of the provincial metropolis here on Monday. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. A 35-year-old man was found dead near railway crossing in Garhi Shahu police limits while a 28-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji. Separately, a 40-year-old man was found dead near canal in Mughalpura police limits. Police officials said the victim was apparently a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.
LAHORE: Three people were found dead in separate localities of the provincial metropolis here on Monday. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. A 35-year-old man was found dead near railway crossing in Garhi Shahu police limits while a 28-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji. Separately, a 40-year-old man was found dead near canal in Mughalpura police limits. Police officials said the victim was apparently a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.