Three bodies found in Lahore

LAHORE: Three people were found dead in separate localities of the provincial metropolis here on Monday. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. A 35-year-old man was found dead near railway crossing in Garhi Shahu police limits while a 28-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji. Separately, a 40-year-old man was found dead near canal in Mughalpura police limits. Police officials said the victim was apparently a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.