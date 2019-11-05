close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Punjab minister meets PMA delegation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had a brief meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Medical Association at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday.

President, PMA Lahore, Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Tanveer, Dr Ahmad Naeem, Dr Kamran Shaikh, Dr Azeem Uddin and other office-bearers were there. Dr Yasmeen Rashid had brief discussion with PMA leaders about reforms in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

