Minister condoles with families of Tezgam victims

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal had said the Tezgam fire was one of the saddest incidents in railways history and expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and said that the entire district of Mirpurkhas got shocked.

Kishori Lal said he could not express his feelings in words and informed that Sindh government also took serious measures to bring the bodies of the victims back to home, including the missing persons.

The district administration Mirpurkhas formed a committee to bring back the bodies through ambulance services. He said they were also in contact with the relatives of the unfortunate victims and providing them all possible support to search the missing persons.

The dead victims who were from Mirpurkhas, including Abdul Latif Kamboh, Muhammad Farooq from Habib Colony, Waqar Mari from Khar Para, Muhammad Nawaz from Gharibabad, Saleem Abbasi, Abdul Rehman from Satellite Town and Muhammad Sharif Arain from Panhwar Colony. Later, Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs also visited the houses of the missing persons, including Sohail Iqbal, Adil Iqbal, Abdullah, Adil, Orangzeb, Waseem Hassan, Wajid-ur-Rehman, Yasir Ali and Shahid, who belonged to the Pak Colony of Mirpurkhas.