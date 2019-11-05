close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2019

100 KP traffic wardens being trained in e-ticketing

National

PESHAWAR: Over 100 traffic wardens are being imparted training to launch e-ticketing system in the provincial capital, officials said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar told reporters that the traditional system of ticketing was being replaced with a modern e-ticketing system in Peshawar.

He added that for the purpose 400 points have been identified where the facility of e-ticketing will be provided. The official said that the system would not only save the time of the officials and public but also would ensure proper receipt to the violator through the SMS.

