close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 5, 2019

Khaqan Abbasi shifted to hospital

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been shifted to a private hospital from Adiala Jail. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz veteran is in custody in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into the LNG scandal.

The politician was moved to a private hospital located in Sector H-8 where he is expected to undergo a surgery. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for medical check-up after his health condition deteriorated on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story