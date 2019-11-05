Karkey dispute: Erdogan helped save Pakistan $1.2 bn, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the PTI government, with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has amicably resolved the Karkey dispute, saving 1.2 billion dollar penalty.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Pakistan saved dollars 1.2 billion penalty imposed by International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes”. The prime minister congratulated the government team for doing an excellent job in achieving this goal.