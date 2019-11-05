close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
November 5, 2019

Inter-School U-12 Girls Futsal begins today

Sports

November 5, 2019

KARACHI: Bay View Academy Clifton, in collaboration with Leisure Leagues, is organising the fourth edition of Inter-School Under-12 Girls Futsal Tournament from Tuesday (today) at Bay View Academy Clifton Ground.

Eight teams will be seen in action during the tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups. Group ‘A’ consists of Bay View Academy, Delsol, Bay View (PECHS) and Frobel School. Group ‘B’ consists of Bay View Academy DHA, TIA, Haq Academy and TLT. The two top teams of each group will play semi-finals.

