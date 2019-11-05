Todd wins in Bermuda with final round birdie blitz

LOS ANGELES, California: Brendon Todd fired a nine-under-par final round of 62 to win the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship on Sunday.

The journeyman US professional surged to victory by four shots at the Port Royal Golf Club course in Southampton after a spectacular birdie blitz on the front nine. The 34-year-old, whose only other PGA Tour win came at the Byron Nelson in 2014, reeled off seven consecutive birdies during a remarkable display to reach the turn at seven under.

Three more birdies on the back nine took him to 10 under before he dropped a shot on the final hole, leaving him with a 24-under-par score of 260. “I’m overcome with emotion right now, so excited. I haven’t even thought about the tournaments I’ll get in,” said Todd.

“I’ve really enjoyed this tournament. The golf course was in great shape.” Todd’s final day fireworks were too much for overnight leader Harry Higgs, who had started the day two shots clear of the field. Higgs closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish on 20 under, four shots back from Todd.