Pak colts thrash BD counterparts to go 1-0 up

KARACHI: Pakistan Under-16s beat Bangladesh by 99 runs in the first of the three-match series at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Munib Wasif took four wickets while Ibrar Afzal scored 53 as Bangladesh was dismissed for 132 in their chase of 232 posted by Pakistan after the hosts had elected to bat first.

Mohammad Shehzad (40) and Ali Hasan (30) provided a solid 66-run start to the home team. After the dismissal of both openers, the innings was consolidated by Ibrar Afzal who came to bat at number five and scored a 70-ball 53 which included five fours and a six.

Pakistan were dismissed for 231 in the last over of the innings. Ahosun Habib and Shamsul Islam picked three wickets apiece. In the run-chase, Bangladesh lost three wickets for six runs on the board as Muneeb delivered a fiery spell. The visitors were never in the hunt to win the match, and were bowled out for 132 in 40.5 overs. Amir Hossain got retired hurt for 19 and did not return to bat.

Tawhidul Islam top-scored with 43 off 79 balls. He hit five fours and a six. Right-arm pacer Muneeb finished with match figures of 4 for 44 in 10 overs. Slow left-arm spinner Ali Asfand grabbed three wickets for 15. The second match will be played at the same venue on November 6.