Kenealy calls time on international career

DUBLIN: Ireland all-rounder Amy Kenealy has announced her retirement from international cricket. “It is with all sorts of mixed emotions I am stepping away from the Ireland Women’s international team, but this is the correct decision for me right now,” Kenealy said on Monday.

She made her first international appearance against West Indies in 2008 and went on to represent her country in 23 ODIs and 24 T20Is. She returned her career-best figures of 4-32 in a 50-over contest against Bangladesh in September 2016 and made her final appearance for Ireland in November of last year. Her 72 international appearances saw her claim 45 wickets, and she finishes her career as Ireland Women’s 12th highest all-time wicket-taker.