‘South Africa T20I captaincy still du Plessis’s baby’

CAPE TOWN: Quinton de Kock believes Faf du Plessis will still lead South Africa in next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia but said he would probably not turn down the opportunity if asked to captain in the format.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who captained South Africa in their recent T20I series in India, has been appointed skipper of the Cape Town Blitz for the second edition of the Mzansi Super League and is being seen as a successor to du Plessis in the shortest format.

With back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021, it may not be long before de Kock is at the helm, and it’s a role he would welcome. “The way I see it is that I was just a replacement,” de Kock told ESPNcricinfo.

“That’s the way I took it. For now, its still Faf’s baby. But maybe if things change and they do want me to do it, then I will do it.”