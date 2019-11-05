KP make solid start against Sindh

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 225 for six at the close of play on day one of their sixth-round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Sindh at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sahibzada Farhan led the home side from the front by cracking a 164-ball 88, in which he hit 13 fours, after Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted against contesting the toss and bowled first.

Farhan stitched a 54-run partnership for the first-wicket with Israrullah, who scored an aggressive 34-ball 36 with seven fours.

After Israrullah’s dismissal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost next two wickets for 30 runs, but a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket between Farhan and Zohaib Khan (28 off 93) denied further inroads to Sindh’s bowlers. With the wickets of Ashfaq Ahmed (five) and Nabi Gul (eight), Sohail Khan took the most wickets for the visitors on day one in which 79 overs were bowled. The right-arm fast-bowler delivered 17 overs, which included three maidens, and gave 48 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Rehan Afridi and Sajid Khan will resume their innings on 33 and 17 when second day’s play commences on Tuesday.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Northern made a strong start against Central Punjab by bowling out the hosts for 226 runs. Left-arm-spinner Nauman Ali, who is captaining Northern in the match, collected eight wickets for 71 runs in 20.1 overs as Central Punjab were spun out for a below-par first innings total.

Central Punjab won the toss and opted to bat first. The first session was evenly shared between the two sides as Central Punjab reached 105 for two at lunch. In the post-lunch session Northern bowlers had the upper hand as Central Punjab lost four wickets to finish the session at 198 for six.

Captain Ahmed Shehzad (55 off 112 balls, nine fours), Umar Akmal (52 off 66 balls, three fours and three sixes) and Salman Butt (41 off 59 balls, six fours) were the main run getters.

In the post-tea session, Nauman took four wickets as Central Punjab were able to add only 28 runs. This was Nauman’s best-ever bowling in a first-class innings. Northern openers batted with confidence in reply, ending the day at 47 for one in 10 overs. Haider Ali was the only one to be dismissed. He was removed by Aizaz Cheema for 12 runs.

Northern’s captain and wicket-keeper-batsman Rohail Nazir was ruled out of the match because of a hand injury. Jamal Anwar served behind the wickets.

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta, a 283-run opening stand between Sami Aslam and Umar Siddique made Balochistan pay the price for electing to bowl first as Southern Punjab reached 296 for one .

Left-handed Sami was at the crease on 149, his 13th first-class century. Umar had been dismissed after scoring 130, his 11th first-class century. Sami has so far hit 14 fours and two sixes in a 255-ball innings. Umar’s 255-ball stay was studded with 14 fours and a six.

When play ended early due to fading light, Sohaib Maqsood was the other not out batsman on seven. The only wicket to fall in the day was grabbed by left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar.