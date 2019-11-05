New Zealand, England aim to seize early advantage

NELSON, New Zealand: With the Twenty20 series locked at 1-1, both teams have a chance to establish an early hold on the five-match affair, the third of which will be played at Nelson’s Saxton Oval on Tuesday (today).

After being outplayed in the series opener, the hosts, aided by a collective bowling performance, made a strong comeback, registering a 21-run win in the second game in Wellington on Sunday.

Martin Guptill and James Neesham starred, as New Zealand racked up 176-8 after being put in to bat. The major concern, though, would be the fact that none of their batsmen has been able to cross the 50-run mark in the series as yet, something that didn’t allow them to put up an imposing total while batting first in both games.

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand’s leading bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings, has lived up to expectations, grabbing six wickets from two outings, but can the other bowlers support him enough to help the Black Caps replicate their success from the previous game?

England, on the other hand, would be pleased that the relatively inexperienced bowling lot came good for the second consecutive time in the series. It was the lack of responsibility shown by the batters that allowed the hosts crawl their way back. They’ll expect a lot more from the experienced Jonny Bairstow, who hasn’t been able to build on the good form he showed in the warm-up game.

Chris Jordan’s blitz late in the innings was a positive sign, but skipper Eoin Morgan would expect more from himself and his deputy Sam Billings, in the finishing stage of the innings.