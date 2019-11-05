Pakistan look to put best foot forward in Canberra

KARACHI: Pakistan will hope to regain the sort of confidence that made them the No.1 team in the shortest format of the game when they take on hosts Australia in the second Twenty20 International in Canberra on Tuesday (today).

The Pakistanis, who received a stunning 3-0 thrashing at the hands of a second string Sri Lanka team on home soil, were saved by rain in the opening game of the T20I series against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Once again, they only looked like shadow of the team that, not very long ago, was the best in the T20 format. In the Sydney game, they scraped their way to a somewhat respectable total, down almost solely to new captain Babar Azam’s exquisite half-century. There is the caveat of the rain bringing a somewhat abrupt conclusion to the innings, but it’s hard to argue Pakistan were pacing themselves effectively either; regular loss of wickets combined with watertight discipline from Australia’s bowlers meant any total they put up in the allotted 20 would have ended up being somewhat below par.

The visitors must be careful not to let the second game also become a one-man batting effort. The sample size for the bowling isn’t enough to jump to drastic conclusions, but on the evidence of the two overs Mohammad Irfan bowled, there’s little to explain why the 37-year-old was brought out from the cold to join Pakistan on what has historically been their most challenging tour. On the whole, the visitors looked alarmingly off the pace in the first game, and this is their opportunity to demonstrate that it was something of an aberration.

For a game where Australia’s bowlers had a leash on Pakistan, the only surprise was the slightly off-colour performance of Adam Zampa. The legspinner was crucial to his side’s success in the series against Sri Lanka, and comes into this tour in good form. He didn’t get too much turn to assist him in Sydney, but Pakistan will have noted how quickly Zampa reverted to flatter, fuller deliveries when put under pressure by Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali. If they can get the legspinner to do that more often, he loses some of the wicket-taking threat Australia prize him for.

Every follower of Pakistan cricket will have dreaded the moment they needed to worry about Fakhar Zaman’s place in the T20I side, but it’s now becoming difficult to turn a blind eye to it. The opener’s torrid run in the format continued in Sydney with a second consecutive golden duck. It is now 11 innings since he last managed 25 in a T20I innings, a match-winning 91 in Harare against Australia in the final of a T20I tri-series. Right now, Fakhar looks worlds removed from the player who was capable of such sustained hitting, and for Pakistan to have a good start, that needs to change immediately.

There hasn’t been much out of Pakistan’s camp over potential changes, and so early into the tour, it would be odd if there were a raft of them. It feels inevitable Usman Qadir will play at least one of the remaining two games, but on the tiny evidence from Sunday, the only bowler whose place might be under scrutiny is Irfan.

It is expected to be a fairly cool evening in Canberra, with temperatures perhaps dropping under ten degrees by the time the game finishes. The Manuka Oval has never hosted a T20I before, so how the pitch plays in those conditions is something of an unknown.

—with inputs from agencies

