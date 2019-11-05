close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
November 5, 2019

‘Deepening repression’ alongside Saudi reforms

World

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pursued landmark reforms since coming to power, but his rise has been accompanied by "deepening repression and abusive practices", Human Rights Watch said on Monday. Despite a perception that the outcry over the October 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi had left the Saudis chastened, critics of the kingdom are still being vigorously pursued with measures including arbitrary travel bans and harassment of their families, it said.

