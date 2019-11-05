Outrage in Germany over neo-Nazis’ political ‘kill list’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government on Monday strongly condemned death threats against two leading Green party politicians by a neo-Nazi group, as concern mounts in Germany over a rise in right-wing extremism.
Greens lawmaker Cem Ozdemir, who has Turkish roots, revealed at the weekend that police were investigating an email he had received from a neo-Nazi group saying he was at the top of their kill list. "We are currently planning how and when to execute you. At the next rally?
