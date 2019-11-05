Boeing tests Starliner space capsule abort system

WASHINGTON: Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule successfully performed an emergency abort test on Monday, meeting a key requirement before it can take US astronauts to the International Space Station as early as next year.

The test took place in the New Mexico desert at the White Sands Missile Range and lasted around 95 seconds.

The Starliner was set on a small launch pad with four engines to simulate an emergency in which the capsule -- attached to the top of a rocket -- would need to quickly separate to bring the astronauts safely back to Earth.

Its four engines ignited and blasted the Starliner at full speed to the sky. After 20 seconds its parachutes deployed and the spacecraft gently drifted to the ground, landing on the desert floor cushioned by large air bags.

"The test team and spacecraft performed flawlessly," said Starliner program manager John Mulholland. "Emergency scenario testing is very complex, and today our team validated that the spacecraft will keep our crew safe in the unlikely event of an abort."

Boeing is one of the companies, along with SpaceX, that Nasa has chosen to build spacecraft to shuttle astronauts to the ISS. Since the end of the US Space Shuttle programme in 2011 only the Russians with their Soyuz system have had the capacity to travel from the Earth to the ISS.