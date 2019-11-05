Punishing Assange

The treatment of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange remains a travesty of justice. After remaining holed up in the Ecuador embassy in London for seven years, Assange is now facing an extradition case to the US on espionage charges. The charges themselves are a reminder that freedom of press across the globe remains a joke – especially when it comes to real accountability for state actions. Through Wikileaks, Assange was able to uncover a treasure trove of human rights violations, secret deals and privacy invasions conducted by governments around the world. It was Wikileaks that revealed the gross violations being conducted in the Iraq and Afghan wars as well as the massive surveillance infrastructure set up by the National Security Agency in the US.

The leaks made a dent across the world as journalists collaborated with Wikileaks to reveal the misdeeds of many a government. It was clear for a long time that the US would not let Assange’s transgressions go unpunished. The request for him to be extradited remains questionable and terribly arbitrary. Once in the US, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison. This is a fate that he does not deserve – and would effectively turn him into a prisoner of conscience. But it remains questionable if Assange will even survive to face trial in the US. An independent UN rights expert has said that his treatment in the UK puts Assange’s life at risk. UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer has strongly criticized the UK government after meeting Assange a month after his arrest. Assange’s health has continued to deteriorate since the arrest as he continues to face psychological torture. The UN special rapporteur has asked that violations of Assange’s rights be investigated.

This is a ridiculous situation. A man who released information of human rights violations remains in jail, while those responsible for the crimes remain immune from justice. Not only that, but his right to prepare a defence has been compromised after a UK court hearing his request to delay the extradition case dismissed the appeal. What is scary is the way Assange has been abandoned by much of the media outlets he once worked with. His lawyers have insisted that he cannot be extradited under the law because the charges against him were political. Moreover, his presence in a maximum security prison for mere bail violations makes little sense. What is happening to Assange is an indictment of all of those who believe in a free society and making states accountable. If Assange is indicted, it is a threat to journalists around the world. It is important to remember that punishing Assange is about reminding the world of the limits of free speech and independent journalism.