Growing problems

It does not seem that the intense difficulties of Afghanistan, which has faced more than a decade and a half of war, are likely to end any time soon. A new report compiled by US authorities looking int the reconstruction of Afghanistan states that civilian deaths in that country have tripled during this quarter compared with the same period in 2018. The report blames most of these deaths on Taliban attacks but says Afghan official forces backed by the US also had a share in the deaths. The overall increase in civilian casualties has been noted from the start of this year through to September 30, 2019. According to the report ,which quotes the United Nation’s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, 5117 civilian casualties or 62 percent of the total can be attributed to the Taliban. This is a significant increase in Taliban attacks in the country. During the past three months, UNAMA has documented a 72 percent increase in civilian casualties usually caused by weapons such as landmines compared to the same period in 2018.

The suffering of civilians, many of whom are also inflicted by severe injuries, underscores the desperate need for peace in Afghanistan. The country continues to be torn apart by terrorist attacks which became especially widespread before the presidential election in September this year. That election showed a deeply divided Afghanistan, with President Ashraf Ghani still in power for now. One of the key problems in the Afghan peace process is that the Taliban do not recognize the Ghani government as legitimate, calling it a mere US puppet. During 2019, 17 American service members posted in Afghanistan were killed and 124 wounded in action, making this the highest number of US military casualties in Afghanistan over the last five years. These figures will add to ongoing pressures on the government in Washington to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. However, practically speaking, this can be possible only if some kind of settlement is reached within Afghanistan.

The Ghani government has called for a ceasefire, but the Taliban appear to be in no mood to accept it. While China attempts to mediate a peace deal, hosting a Taliban delegation in Beijing last week, Pakistan’s relations with Kabul seem to be worsening. Islamabad’s consular section in Kabul has been closed since November 4 after complaints that Pakistani diplomats were being harassed. Pakistan is urgently needed in the Afghan talks process. For this reason, ties need to be normalized as soon as possible, while we wait to see if China has any success in its attempt to restore harmony in Afghanistan and a working relationship between the various factions which battle for power within it.