CITY PULSE: Daira

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Amna Khan, Ehsan Usman, Gina Gul, Rabia Khan and Saliha Naz’s art exhibition titled ‘Daira’ until November 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
I Love You...
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
I Love You...
