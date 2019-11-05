close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Rangers seize 65kg of hashish

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

The Rangers on Monday claimed to have seized 65 kilogrammes of hashish worth Rs5 million from a bus travelling on the Super Highway.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said personnel of the Rangers stopped the bus on the highway and when they checked it, they found narcotics hidden in secret cavities inside the vehicle being smuggled from Peshawar to Karachi.

The Rangers during targeted operations also arrested 13 suspects allegedly involved in street crime and drug peddling. A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the Rangers troops conducted intelligence-based raids in the Korangi, Nazimabad, Eidgah, Malir Cantt, Mehmoodabad, Ferozeabad and Baloch Colony areas where they apprehended 13 suspects.

The arrested men were identified as Muhammad Rizwan, Victor, Arshad, Shahrukh, Danish Ladhi, Rehman Ali, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Shan, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Rasheed, Noorul Hassan and Muhammad Hussain. They were allegedly involved in various cases of motorcycles’ lifting, mobile phones’ snatching, drug peddling and robberies.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons, stolen items and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to local police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

