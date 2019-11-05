Relatives protest over rumours about violation of woman’s body in grave

Panic gripped the Sharafi Goth locality up after rumors spread about alleged violation of the woman’s body at a graveyard on Monday.

A large number of people reached the ancient Ismail Goth graveyard in the Sharafi Goth police remits after reports went viral on the social media about the alleged violation of a woman’s body in her grave. A crowd also staged a protest against the incident.

Responding to information, police reached the graveyard and inquired about the incident; however, the family and the police ruled out the possibility of the violation of the body. SHO Syed Mustafa Kamal told The News that the 30-two-year-old woman had died after a brief illness and she was buried on Sunday. He added that the woman’s uncle, who came to the graveyard along with two of his sons, found two of the grave’s slabs displaced.

The uncle then informed his family members and relatives, who rushed to the graveyard and started chanting slogans against the incident. “While this was going on, someone from their relatives shared rumors on social media, which caused panic and fear,” the SHO said, adding that the police called female relatives of the woman to the grave. “The female relatives along with women police thoroughly checked the grave and the body and denied anything was suspicious.”

The police also recorded the statements of the gravediggers and the graveyard management over the incident but did not find them guilty. The gravediggers said that the graveyard’s entry and exit gates were closed in the evening regularly, but someone could have been entered by jumping over the low walls.

The SHO said that the police were trying to ascertain how the slabs got displaced. “It could be possible that someone was trying to do something, but at the same time, the woman’s uncle reached the graveyard and the suspect had to flee without covering the grave.”

The police officer said that the actual motive behind the displacement of the slabs was yet to be ascertained. He said individuals practising black magic or some other activity could have been behind the incident. He added that a combing operation was also launched in the area while surveillance in the graveyard had been increased following the incident.