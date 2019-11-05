Coca-Cola Arena will host Kricket Challenge in Dubai

Dubai: The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai will be hosting a five-day extravaganza of ‘cage cricket’ called Ultimate Kricket Challenge in Feburary 2020. Spectacular players from Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi to Kevin Pietersen and Andre Russell will be competing in this distinctive one-to-one Ultimate Kricket Challenge.

The best of the best will compete for a $$ SUPER PURSE $$ in this pioneering indoor spectacle. Recently retired Yuvraj Singh and the ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle launched the event to be held tentatively from Feb 18 to 23, 2020. They said they were looking forward to a new version of their game – which has seen a series of innovations with the format with the UAE-based T10 League emerging as the shortest form so far.

For cricket fans, the event is a better version of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Match-ups will be between two cricketers for a contest of 30 balls per player. If a player gets dismissed for a total of five times, his innings is considered to be over while each match will be determined by more number of runs scored.****