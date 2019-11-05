Man shot, injured after withdrawing cash from bank in Shah Latif

Two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured a thirty-year-old man identified as Imran, son of Farooq, near Manzil Pump in Landhi within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station. The man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The injured person is a resident of Saleh Muhammad Goth.

SHO Rana Maqsood said that the incident took place when the man was returning from a bank after withdrawing Rs135,000 from a bank in the area. Two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured Imran when he put up resistance to a robbing bid.

The SHO said the police investigators were trying to obtain CCTV camera footage from the crime scene to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the incident. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Man injured

A 40-year-old man identified as Mirza Babar Baig, son of Mirza Jamiat Baig, was wounded in a firing incident in FC Area in Liaquatabad within the limits of the Super Market police station. The injured man is a resident of B Area in Liaquatabad.

According to SHO Ghaus Bukhsh, the incident took place after a quarrel occurred between Baig and two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle.

He said that Baig was going somewhere on his motorcycle along with his wife when his motorbike collided with another, injuring the couple. At this, Baig clashed with the two men riding the motorcycle and during the clash, the motorcyclists shot and injured him before fleeing from the scene.

The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.