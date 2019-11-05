US diplomat visits LCCI

LAHORE: US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez has pledged to support Pakistani businessmen’s endeavours for enhancing Pakistan’s exports to the US, a statement said on Monday.

Addressing businessmen at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), she said: “Business is very near to my heart, as I belong to a business family.” The US Consulate would extend every possible help for visa to Pakistani businessmen who want to do business with the United States, she added.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh suggested establishment of an export processing zone under the umbrella of the LCCI and the US Consulate in Lahore to give a quantum jump to Pakistan’s exports to the US.