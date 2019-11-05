close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

FBR seeks ghee dealers’ details

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

KARACHI: Tax authorities have asked around 28 edible oil and ghee manufacturers to provide details of their product distributors, sources said on Monday.

The sources said Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi had directed manufactures to furnish details of buyers of Rs50,000 and above product value. The FBR move is inline line with amended Sales Tax Act, 1990 which make registered suppliers to issue sales tax invoice and obtain CNIC or NTN of buyers. The sources said a number of manufacturers have not provided full details of buyers in their sales tax returns filed for the month of August 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business