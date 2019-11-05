FBR seeks ghee dealers’ details

KARACHI: Tax authorities have asked around 28 edible oil and ghee manufacturers to provide details of their product distributors, sources said on Monday.

The sources said Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi had directed manufactures to furnish details of buyers of Rs50,000 and above product value. The FBR move is inline line with amended Sales Tax Act, 1990 which make registered suppliers to issue sales tax invoice and obtain CNIC or NTN of buyers. The sources said a number of manufacturers have not provided full details of buyers in their sales tax returns filed for the month of August 2019.