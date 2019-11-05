The NEST organises conference

KARACHI: The Nest I/O organised the third edition of Pakistan’s leading entrepreneurial and innovation conference, 021Disrupt, on November 2 and 3 to connect local and international investors, innovators, and tech pioneers with the entrepreneurial community of Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

The conference was not only an opportunity to exchange innovative ideas and insights, but also provided investment and partnership opportunities. This year 021Disrupt attracted a footprint of 1100+ entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, professionals and students attending the conference from across Pakistan.

The speakers’ included global voices from the US, the UAE, Norway, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and other countries, the statement said. More than 600 startups from across the country engaged with 23 investors in over 200+ office hours.