OPPO to launch 5G smartphone

KARACHI: China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom, three major Chinese carriers debuted 5G service packages on October 31, marking the official commercialisation of 5G in the country, a statement said on Monday.

OPPO announced that it will launch a Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone in December in Chinese mainland, so as to deliver an enhanced 5G experience to users and accelerate 5G adoption among a wider base of consumers, it added.

The 5G dual-mode smartphone will also be launched in multiple markets across the world. Previously, OPPO Reno 5G has been launched in several markets around the world. On May 1, OPPO and Swisscom jointly launched OPPO Reno 5G, the first commercial 5G smartphone available in the European markets, it said.