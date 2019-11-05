Corporate leadership a missing link in economy on political expediency

LAHORE: An impression has been created that if a businessman enters politics he would protect his interest but we miss the point that our political system provides opportunities to all politicians to protect their vested interest.

We would not be able to move ahead economically as long as the opportunities exist that allow any person to give preference to his vested interest instead of national interest and it is not confined to businessmen politicians only.

We have not developed a policy that checks promotion of vested interest. There should be a transparent policy that puts checks on all politicians particularly those in power which ensures that their decisions do not promote their interests.

The ministerial portfolios should be assigned on merit based on the competence of any person. It would not be prudent to appoint a businessman as minister of interior. But his services should be availed where it matters. There should be no doubt that a businessman is well aware of the bottlenecks created by flawed policies for the entrepreneurs.

There is no harm in benefitting from this experience. However, a transparent system of check and balance is essential to check any excesses by such person to promote his business interest. This is done world over and the checks are so strong that only persons with national dedication and integrity dare to accept assignments in economic ministries.

Look at world’s biggest economy, the United States. Most of their secretaries of state in economic field come from Wall Street or big corporate sector. In contrast, the economy of Pakistan has mostly been managed by either pure politicians or technocrats. Both have failed to put Pakistan on sustainable growth path.

The country more than doubled its exports during Musharaf regime as the commerce ministers during his era were businessmen. They had free hand as well. The person looking after commerce in this government is the same businessman that headed commerce ministry in Musharaf era. However, he does not seem to enjoy a free hand. He opposed the idea of withdrawal of zero rating of five exporting sectors but his objections were overruled. He was opposed by the technocrats sitting at the helm of economic affairs in this regime.

Now, the government is in the process of bringing back the same regime under different name for the five exporting sectors identified earlier. It is up to the political leadership to assess the competence and integrity of the person before assigning responsibilities in economic field. Merely appointing a competent commerce minister is not sufficient. He can only chalk out a viable industrial and trade policy. But none of these policies would work in Pakistan until all the economic ministries work in cohesion.

The ministries of finance, environment, water and power and petroleum and natural resources should be on same page if any government wants to achieve the target of accelerated industrialisation.

Liberalisation of economy has provided relatively better playing field to businessmen. We, however, need full transparence and better governance that would provide a level-playing field to all. Equal opportunities would unleash the entrepreneurial potential of this nation.

Those appointed to head the economic ministries should have field knowledge of the businesses problems. At the same time, they should be well-versed with the political system of the country. Besides having business experience they should know how to get the political approval of their policies. Technocrats having no business experience depend on bookish knowledge that may or may not work under certain circumstances. Moreover, the business planners should know that no economic policy would succeed until they create a sense of ownership among all stakeholders including politicians.

At present, the economic policies are alien to almost all stakeholders from ordinary citizen to a trader or an industrialist. Only the formulators of these policies show confidence that their policies would work in the long run. However equally or in some cases more competent technocrats have doubt about the deliverance of these policies.