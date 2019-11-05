KE’s receivables balloon to Rs214bln

KARACHI: State-run entities owe Rs214 billion to K-Electric – the amount which is almost double what the privately-held power utility owes to others, the company said on Monday.

KE management, during an annual general meeting, said circular debt remains a key concern and a severe drain on cash flows of the company. KE Board Chairman Ikram Sehgal, CEO Moonis Alvi, CFO Aamir Ghaziani and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that outstanding receivables of KE have ballooned to Rs214 billion as of September 2019 on account of outstanding payments from various federal and provincial public sector entities and are nearly two times its payables of around Rs117 billion.

It was informed that the power utility continued to forge ahead in enhancing generation capacity, both through its own sources and independent power producers and remained committed to continue to invest across the value chain, which would further improve operational performance.

KE has already signed contracts for increasing power production by 2,300 megawatts. The planned 700 MW coal-project awaits tariff notification from the government.

The meeting was told that KE was in negotiations with relevant stakeholders for import of 500 MW from the under-construction nuclear power plants (KANUPP II and III). Construction of interconnection facilities will, however, take at least two and half years once the required approvals for the project are received, it was told.

The management said KE has invested $2.1 billion from 2009 to 2018 in power generation, improving fleet efficiency and reducing transmission and distribution losses.

Transmission capacity has been increased by 29 percent and distribution capacity by 60 percent during nine years. In FY2018, more than Rs44 billion have been invested across the power value chain.

It was told that the $450 million TP-1000 project was on course for completion. Under the project, seven grid stations and associated power lines and transformers would be added, resulting in the addition of over 1,000 mega volt amperes (MVAs) to transmission capacity. Four grid stations have already been brought online, adding over 700 MVAs to power transformation capacity.

More than 7,500 PMTs have been converted to aerial bundled cable, resulting in more than 70 percent of the city and 100 percent of industries being exempt from load-shedding.

KE management said safety remains a top priority for the power utility, both for its employees and its customers.

The company would remain engaged with all relevant stakeholders including policymakers, regulatory bodies and civic entities to cope with and overcome challenges that arise from a substantial portion of the city being unplanned and rife with encroachments, which are

major factors in undermining the integrity and reliability of the power infrastructure, it was told. KE declared a profit of Rs12.3 billion in FY2018 compared to Rs10.4 billion during FY2017.