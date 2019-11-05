Rupee remains flat

The rupee remained almost flat against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday, dealers said.

The local currency closed at 155.64 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 155.65. In the open market, the rupee gained 15 paisas to end at 155.60 to the dollar.

“The market was very range-bound. The rupee traded in a narrow band of 155.55 and 155.65 against the greenback due to routine dollar demand from importers,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“The currency is likely to continue a range-bound trading pattern at least in the coming session,” he added.

Pakistan has started policy-level discussions with the visiting staff mission of the International Monetary Fund on the first quarterly review of the 39-month extend fund facility. The review will be completed on November 7.

The international rating agency Fitch in its report published last week said the business climate in Pakistan has improved. It also acknowledged the policy measures taken by the government to narrow the current account deficit and reduce the gross external financing needs.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose to $7.914 billion as of October 25 from $7.892 billion in the preceding week.