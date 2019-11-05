Govt criticises fertiliser industry for price hike

ISLAMABAD: The government came hard on fertiliser manufacturers on Monday for exorbitant rise in prices of the nutrients that it said rendered farming unsustainable and non-competitive for the poor farmers.

The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar took notice of availability and pricing trend of different fertiliser products, particularly diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea, considering the nutrient’s prices and its availability central to the country’s food security and farmer’s productivity.

Qaiser, citing farmers’ complain, said continuous surge in fertiliser prices has rendered farming unsustainable and non-competitive for the poor farmers. The speaker was presiding over a meeting of the national assembly special committee on agricultural products where all the stakeholders were invited.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research Secretary Hashim Popalzi, told the committee that surge in prices was non-reasonable and the margin of profit for the fertiliser industry was quite high. Sharing figures pertaining to cost of production, he said fertiliser prices have been revised almost five times in the last one year alone.

The officials of the ministry of national food security and research, representatives of provincial agriculture departments and members of the committee stressed the need for rationalising fertiliser prices.

Several members said the fertiliser manufacturers collect Rs400 per bag of urea from the farmers on account of gas infrastructure development cess, while the same is not passed on to government.

The representatives of the fertilisers industry, however, told the meeting that several misconceptions and myths were circulated in the market that fertilisers industry accumulated massive profits at the cost to the farmers. Such misperceptions need to be addressed, they said.

The committee was told that the increase in gas prices, general sales tax, inflation, value addition tax were principal reasons behind increase in fertilisers prices. The meeting was further informed that the fertiliser industry had passed on more benefits to the farmers than what the industry got from the government.

The ministry of national food security and research and members of the committee expressed disagreement with the views of the representatives of the fertiliser industry. The government officials said constant increases in input prices have rendered agriculture noncompetitive and that the government regulatory agencies and relevant department should play a vibrant role to ensure cheaper inputs to farmers.

The speaker national assembly referred the matter to the Fertilizer Review Committee of the ministry of industries and production to immediately convene a meeting with the fertiliser industry and reach a logical conclusion vis-à-vis rationalisation of fertiliser prices.

Member of National Assembly Fakhar Imam emphasised that rationalisation of the prices should no longer be delayed as any undue delay may endanger the national food security.